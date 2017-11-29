Lubbock police investigating 3 shootings in 4 days

Lubbock police have had their hands full this week, with three shootings reported in the last four days.

It all started Sunday evening when police responded to a shooting on Avenue V near 98th Street.

Officers found 20-year-old Peter Caballero with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have now arrested 19-year-old Prince Richards in connection to that shooting.

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Quinn street where a gunshot hit the side window of a garbage truck.

Police say 50-year-old Rodney Breeden fired that shot and then barricaded himself inside a home.

"Using the BEAR vehicle, the SWAT team breeched the front door of the residence when we were not able to make contact with Mr. Breeden. He immediately fired shots at SWAT officers inside the BEAR," said LPD Chief Greg Stevens.

Officers returned fire and Breeden was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Then on Wednesday, around 11 a.m. police responded to shots fired in the 2500 block of Amherst.

They found 34-year-old Isais Rodriguez in the road with a gunshot wound.

Police immediately took two suspects into custody. One was released and the other, 19-year-old Daniel Rangel, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Rodriguez passed away on Wednesday. We're waiting on word from LPD expecting an update about the charges against Rangel.

Police say the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

It's been a difficult, violent week in Lubbock, but police say this is a coincidence.

"Anytime you have shootings that occur so close together it does seem like there is a spike, but these shootings have occurred in different areas. They're not in the same neighborhoods and this is something that we do see in Lubbock, unfortunately," said Tiffany Pelt, Lubbock Public Information Officer.

