Lubbock Christian spreading holiday cheer as they prepare for TAPPS State Semifinals

There was holiday cheer and good will towards men at Lubbock Christian's football practice on Wednesday.

Christmas music was blasting from the speakers at pigskin practice Wednesday and the Lubbock Christian Eagles were dressed for the occasion: ugly sweater after ugly sweater lined up on the football field.

The team wore their holiday best as they prepared for their TAPPS State Semifinal game against McKinney Christian, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Abilene.

Head Coach Chris Softley explained the uniform change.

"We want to live in the moment. We are having a Christmas-themed practice. When we get to November and December, we do themed practices on Wednesday."

The players pick the themes. Previous hits include jerseys and a beach theme. The team is having fun, but this incredible opportunity is not lost on Coach Softley and his team.

"We want to be right there on that line of trying to make the most of these opportunities that we get to spend with these kids. This is a joyful place. This is not an angry coaching staff. We don't coach out of hated or anger. This is a loving thing. We are going to enjoy the opportunities we get to spend with these kids."

So which player had the ugliest sweater? Coach Softley had the perfect answer.

"It's like picking your favorite child. You can't pick your favorite ugly sweater. They all qualify as quality."

During one of the breaks in practice, the Lubbock Christian Eagles came together to pray, not for themselves or their friends or families, but for their opponents at McKinney Christian.

You can see my Facebook Live with Coach Softley here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1182606675203289/

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.