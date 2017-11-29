Windy and colder on Thursday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Windy and colder on Thursday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here we go again with a windy cold front rolling across the region on Thursday.

Winds will again turn to the north overnight and will be gusty at 15-25 mph. The wind and clouds will combine to keep daytime temps in the 50s and make for a chilly morning through mid-day.

As the winds decrease on Thursday, so will the temperatures. It will be colder by Friday morning with lows in the 30s. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy but slightly warmer as highs move to the mid 60s.

The weekend looks mild with highs around the 70-degree mark on Saturday and slightly warmer on Sunday. Scattered clouds will remain in the area through the weekend but rain chances do not return until next week.

It will also be much colder by the middle of next week as arctic air moves into the South Plains for the first time this season.

