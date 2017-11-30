50th at I-27 shut down after crash, structural damage reported on overpass

The lanes to get onto southbound I-27 and the eastbound lanes of 50th Street are closed due to a crash that happened just after 11 a.m.

The crash involves a semi truck and a tanker truck.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Officials say the drivers are both okay.

The tanker was carrying restaurant grease and the contents are contained.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a while. There appears to be structural damage to the overpass, but TxDOT officials say the damage will not prevent the road from being reopened after the crash is cleaned up.

The roadway is expected to be reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.