4 Lubbock residents indicted on Fentanyl charges

Four Lubbock residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Furanyl Fentanyl. A man who was shot during a fentanyl drug raid on November 4, 2016 is one of the four.

Peyton Wilson, 27, was shot by a SWAT officer during the drug raid. The raid happened in the 2200 block of 2nd Place. According to police, Wilson had a pistol in his possession at the time of the search warrant. The search warrant was issued for an undercover investigation that began in September when a confidential informant purchased what is thought to be fentanyl from Wilson.

During the execution of the search warrant, police say SWAT entered the home, knowing there could be surveillance cameras on the property. They also believed the people inside the home were possibly armed. One SWAT officer saw Wilson with the pistol and fired two shots. Both bullets struck Wilson. He was treated at the scene and then taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. No LPD officers were injured.

After the search warrant was enforced, investigators found what is believed to be fentanyl in the house. Wilson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

This drug raid was one of three raids that have happened in a three-month span in 2016.

The federal indictment also states Steven Lawrence Forcum, 32, Krisandrea Monee Dobbs, 31, and Ashlyn Paige Utley, 23, were also charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl.

On count two of the indictment, Wilson has been charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl.

Count three states Utley is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl.

Count four states Wilson is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Fentanyl is a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin. Experts say there has been a crushing wave of overdose deaths nationwide caused by fentanyl mixed with heroin. Drug dealers are now cutting heroin with fentanyl, and in some cases, using pure fentanyl to pass off as heroin. If a user gets a dose that is super potent or not what they're expecting, that one dose could be fatal.

