Lubbock law enforcement accepting applications for Citizens Academy

Provided by Texas DPS

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LSO) and the Lubbock Police Department (LPD), is now accepting applications for the next Citizens Academy, which begins April 3, 2018. The 12-week academy will introduce students to the many programs and services provided by law enforcement, and will provide interactive education during weekly meetings Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Participants in the academy will learn about the different services that each agency offers. Some of the topics to be covered include: patrol procedures, SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operation, border operations, K-9 units, tactical driving, crash investigations, criminal investigations and civilian response to active shooters.

The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the many safety challenges Texans face every day and how law enforcement organizations function on a daily basis to protect and serve the state. The academy will be held at the offices of DPS, LSO and LPD. The public and the media are invited to submit an application to participate in the academy. The Citizens Academy will accept no more than 25 students, and each student must commit to attend at least 10 of the 12 weeks. Applications are available online at www.lubbockcitizensacademy.com or can be picked up at any of the three agency offices. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on December 31.

Completed applications not filled out online can be returned in person or mailed to:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Lt. Bryan Witt

1404 Lubbock Business Park Blvd., Suite 100

Lubbock, Texas 79403

If you are interested in becoming a student and have questions, contact:

Sergeant Bryan Witt, Texas Department of Public Safety (806) 252-0130

Sergeant Chad Wurm, Lubbock Police Department (806) 775-2819

Lieutenant Jason Stewart, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (806) 548-6533