Polar Express weekend starts with Karin McCay book signing Friday night

Karin will be signing her book, with all proceeds to CMN (Source: KCBD Video)

Put this on your calendar for Friday, the first day of December:

Barnes and Noble at the South Plains Mall is hosting a Polar Express Event with all sorts of free activities for kids starting Friday night at 7 p.m., continuing Saturday morning with a chance to see Santa in the mall.

Karin McCay will be joining the Polar Express activities Friday evening at Barnes & Noble.

While kids make fun ornaments and other holiday crafts, Karin will be signing her first book, Marvin and the Giant Bubble, and giving away bubbles, too. All the proceeds from this book go to Children's Miracle Network.

The book signing starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Barnes & Noble.

