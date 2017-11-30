NAACP issues letter challenging LISD superintendent hiring process

Members of the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) sent a letter to the Lubbock Independent School District on Thursday, expressing concern about "lack of transparency" in the superintendent hiring process.

The letter claims that the job posting was only held open for the minimum required 10 days and the fact that a closed meeting was held the day after the posting closed.

The letter claims that "the Board had already decided who they wanted to hire, and that this person would not be well received by the taxpayers of this district."

The letter says a previous superintendent "terrorized and dismantled our education system especially for the minority and low-income students and we are worried that the improvements that have been made since that time will be reversed."

LISD School Board President Laura Vinson responded to the letter on Thursday afternoon, saying "The job requirements and length of the post are identical to the post made when Dr. Robertson was hired. We have given public notice of our subsequent meetings and have begun the process of interviewing several capable applicants."

"State law provides for the superintendent search process to be conducted in closed session and applications are kept confidential as a matter of law, in order to attract the best candidates, without jeopardizing their current positions. Our board has been elected by this community to provide governance and set policies that serve the needs of all students. I can assure you that this responsibility, to ensure quality educational opportunities for every single LISD student, is at the forefront of every discussion, deliberation and decision. We believe our course of action has been appropriate and we will continue until we find the best person to serve as our next superintendent and carry on the outstanding work provided to the district by Dr. Robertson."

You can read the complete letter from the NAACP and the full response from LISD below.

Here's the letter sent by the NAACP.

Dear LISD Board of Trustees: The members of the Lubbock NAACP #6198; as members of this community, parents of students, and taxpayers; are very concerned about the speed and lack of transparency in the hiring of a new school superintendent. We do understand the need for a smooth transition but are still concerned about the way you are conducting this process. The fact that you posted the vacancy almost immediately and had the posting open for only the minimum amount required of ten days instead of increasing the length of this posting was alarming. The closed meeting that you had the day after the posting closed did not alleviate our fears. Second, it has been rumored that the Board had already decided who they wanted to hire, and that this person would not be well received by the taxpayers of this district is also of great concern. In a past administration, we had a superintendent that terrorized and dismantled our education system especially for the minority and low-income students and we are worried that the improvements that have been made since that time will be reversed. The public would like to know who you are considering and would like their opinions and suggestions be seriously heard. We would like to know that our educational system is in the hands of someone who will have the needs of ALL students and teachers as their priority and not their political or personal agenda. Sincerely, Annie White

President

LISD provided this response on Thursday afternoon.

"The Board of Trustees met on October 30 to begin discussing the search process for a new superintendent. Rather than expend scarce district funds to hire an outside consultant to conduct the search, we decided to post the position first and take applications, knowing there was a pool of quality candidates in our area, already familiar with the district. We have received many applications from skilled candidates; however, nothing precludes us from opening the position to a wider search in the future. The job requirements and length of the post are identical to the post made when Dr. Robertson was hired. We have given public notice of our subsequent meetings and have begun the process of interviewing several capable applicants. State law provides for the superintendent search process to be conducted in closed session and applications are kept confidential as a matter of law, in order to attract the best candidates, without jeopardizing their current positions. Our board has been elected by this community to provide governance and set policies that serve the needs of all students. I can assure you that this responsibility, to ensure quality educational opportunities for every single LISD student, is at the forefront of every discussion, deliberation and decision. We believe our course of action has been appropriate and we will continue until we find the best person to serve as our next superintendent and carry on the outstanding work provided to the district by Dr. Robertson."

– Laura Vinson, President, Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.