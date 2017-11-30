Arrest warrant reveals details about alleged robbery that led to deadly shooting

At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Kate Steinle's death as reasons why the country's immigration laws should be tightened.
It's still not clear how close the missile is to being combat ready.
It's still not clear how close the missile is to being combat ready.
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.