Arrest warrant reveals details about alleged robbery that led to deadly shooting

An arrest warrant is revealing new details about the alleged robbery that led to the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Peter Caballero.

The 1st degree felony murder warrant for 19-year-old Prince Tariq Richards reveals he is accused of stealing a Gucci belt and marijuana from a friend of 20-year-old Peter Caballero, who was killed in a shooting shortly after the robbery on the night of Nov. 26.

Richards was arrested Wednesday night near 45th Street and Elgin for shooting Caballero.

His arrest warrant says Caballero was in the 2200 block of 99th Street with a friend who planned to exchange items sold on social media.

The friend, "had arranged to sell a Gucci belt and a small quantity of marijuana to sell to a black male that he only knew as Skrappy."

Richards, also known as Skrappy, according to the warrant, met Caballero's friend a year ago and used Facebook Messenger to arrange the purchase with him.

Caballero's friend told police as he got in the car with Richards, "Skrappy took his phone away and a black male sitting in the front passenger seat turned around and pointed a pistol at [him]."

The document says the victim feared for his life and sat in the seat while Richards took the belt, the marijuana and searched the victim's pockets for other property.

That's when he, "jumped out of the backseat as soon as he could because he said that he feared he was going to be shot and killed."

Police were told the car began to drive away and the victim told Caballero and other friends he had been robbed. His friend, including Caballero, began chasing the car.

When Caballero and another friend were walking north on Avenue V near 98th Street, they noticed the car driving slowly past them toward 98th Street.

When the car turned east onto 98th Street, police were told the friends heard shots fired from the vehicle. That's when they turned back and Caballero collapsed on the sidewalk.

"Caballero told [the friend] 'I'm not going to make it. I'm dying,'."

The warrant indicated Richards' Facebook was used to identify him.

