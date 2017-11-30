Final 4 set for the Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands and now only four are left to battle in the final round of voting.

Joining Tahoka and Levelland in the finals:

Floydada topped New Deal with 69 percent.

Lubbock Cooper 73 percent, Whiteface 27 percent.

So now we go from four to one with two weeks of voting for the finals. It's Tahoka vs. Levelland vs. Floydada vs. Lubbock Cooper.

Vote now at kcbd.com. One vote per minute per email is allowed. Voting is open for two weeks until 3 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Pete will announce the winner of the $3000 Grand Prize and Championship Trophy on Dec. 14 on NewsChannel 11 at 6.

Best of luck to the final four.

The Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic and South Plains College.

