Final 4 set for the Battle of the Bands

The Texas Tech volleyball team swept SMU in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday night in San Marcos.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball tournament scores for Thursday. We'll continue to update this story as more come in.
Playing in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Lady Raiders lost to LSU 48-40 at the United Supermarkets Arena Thursday night.
The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens won another game Thursday night in Plainview, but this 88-79 victory over Texas Wesleyan was historic.
The Pirates pulled ahead in the second half to hand Texas Tech their first loss 89-79.
