Parking Information for Carol of Lights, ceremony starts Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Certain parking lots and streets will have limited availability throughout the event.

The Texas Tech University Residence Hall Association will host the 59th annual Carol of Lights® ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1) at Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key, the Science Quad and the Broadway Entrance to the university.

The main entrance of the university at the intersection of Broadway and University Avenues will be closed at 5:30 p.m. All other campus entrances will be open. No traffic will be allowed through the Broadway Entrance, Memorial Circle or the Engineering Key beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fifteenth Street from Boston to Detroit Avenues will be closed throughout the day until the conclusion of the event.

Various parking lots will be open for guests attending Carol of Lights®.

All vehicles parked along the Broadway Entrance, Memorial Circle or the Engineering Key must be removed for the event.

Any vehicles parked in the east portion of R1 or R8 parking lots after 5:30 p.m. will be towed.

ADA parking will be available at 6 p.m. in the R1 parking lot.

General parking will be available in most “R” designated parking lots.

No guest parking will be allowed in “Z” designated parking lots.

Please check signage before entering a lot.

On- and off-campus bus routes will have different schedules for Carol of Lights®.

The Overton and north 4th Street off-campus routes will end at 6:41 p.m.

On-campus routes will stop running on Memorial Circle at 5:30 p.m.

The Masked Rider and Red Raider stops will be moved from the north side of the Student Union Building (SUB) to the east side.

The Double-T Route will not stop at the SUB and continue to West Hall.

All campus routes will end at 6:48 p.m.

Night Owl service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Students who need rides to apartments from campus can call (806) 742-NITE.

Restricted parking areas, bus routes and traffic flow are provided for the safety and enjoyment of all those attending the event. Please plan your route accordingly.

The event will be broadcast on 88.1 KTXT-FM The Raider, Lubbock PBS station KTTZ and on Texas Tech’s livestream. Join the conversation on social media using #TTUCOL. For more information, please visit the website.