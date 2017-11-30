Hoop Madness: Area Tournament scores 11/30

Here's Pete with your high school basketball tournament scores for Thursday. We'll continue to update this story as more come in.

GENE MESSER SHOOTOUT

BOYS

Duncanville 66

Trinity Christian 45

Plainview 71

Seminole 68

El Paso Socorro 53

Monterey 45

Sherman 71

Palo Duro 69

Frenship 72

El Paso Eastwood 62

Brownfield 64

Coronado 63

Rockwall-Heath 73

El Paso Coronado 57

MCGAVOCK NISSAN SHALLOWATER SHOOTOUT

GIRLS

Shallowater 69

Brownfield 14

Lubbock High 41

Abernathy 38

Lubbock High 50

Morton 36

Seminole 54

Seagraves 43

Seminole 74

Morton 40

Shallowater 53

Abernathy 37

55TH ANNUAL ANTON INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Southcrest 52

Anton 37

Smyer 51

Hart 31

Randall JV 52

Sudan 19

Seagraves 71

Ralls 27

Farwell 50

Smyer 35

Southcrest Christian 38

Patton Springs 25

GIRLS

All Saints 33

Anton 27

Sudan 37

Floydada 11

Olton 46

Ralls 41

DENVER CITY TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Trinity Christian 70

Kermit 24

Trinity Christian 65

Andrews 33

GUTHRIE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Motley County 41

Knox City 35

KENNEDALE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Lubbock Cooper 60

Mesquite Poteet 32

Lubbock Cooper 85

Kennedale 60

BRUCE LOWRIE INVITATIONAL

GIRLS

Frenship 52

Mansfield Lakeridge 34

MEADOW TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Post 58

Lorenzo 51

Post 45

Sands 28

O.W. FOLLIS TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Lamesa 75

Big Spring 63

NAZARETH TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Muleshoe 49

Plainview Christian 17

Lubbock Christian 57

Memphis 30

Sundown 50

Friona 40

Slaton 63

Hale Center 26

Farwell 61

Roby 58

BOYS

Sanford Fritch 67

Abernathy 63

Olton 63

Lubbock Christian 44

Shallowater 71

Floydada 52

Memphis 67

Idalou 37

Sundown 61

Friona 50

SANGER INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Aubrey 64

Lubbock Cooper 61

NEW HOME CLASSIC

GIRLS

Shallowater 53

Whitharral 36

O'Donnell 83

Petersburg 38

Spur 53

Lazbuddie 24

BOYS

Spur 71

Lazbuddie 46

OTHER SCORES

BOYS

New Deal 83

Big Spring 70

