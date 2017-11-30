Hoop Madness: Area Tournament scores 11/30 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness: Area Tournament scores 11/30

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Featured Video

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Here's Pete with your high school basketball tournament scores for Thursday. We'll continue to update this story as more come in.

GENE MESSER SHOOTOUT

BOYS

Duncanville 66
Trinity Christian 45

Plainview 71
Seminole 68

El Paso Socorro 53
Monterey 45

Sherman 71
Palo Duro 69

Frenship 72
El Paso Eastwood 62

Brownfield 64
Coronado 63

Rockwall-Heath 73
El Paso Coronado 57

MCGAVOCK NISSAN SHALLOWATER SHOOTOUT

GIRLS

Shallowater 69
Brownfield 14

Lubbock High 41
Abernathy 38

Lubbock High 50
Morton 36

Seminole 54
Seagraves 43

Seminole 74
Morton 40

Shallowater 53
Abernathy 37

55TH ANNUAL ANTON INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Southcrest 52
Anton 37

Smyer 51
Hart 31

Randall JV 52
Sudan 19

Seagraves 71
Ralls 27

Farwell 50
Smyer 35

Southcrest Christian 38
Patton Springs 25

GIRLS

All Saints 33
Anton 27

Sudan 37
Floydada 11

Olton 46
Ralls 41

DENVER CITY TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Trinity Christian 70
Kermit 24

Trinity Christian 65
Andrews 33

GUTHRIE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Motley County 41
Knox City 35

KENNEDALE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Lubbock Cooper 60
Mesquite Poteet 32

Lubbock Cooper 85
Kennedale 60

BRUCE LOWRIE INVITATIONAL

GIRLS

Frenship 52
Mansfield Lakeridge 34

MEADOW TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Post 58
Lorenzo 51

Post 45
Sands 28

O.W. FOLLIS TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Lamesa 75
Big Spring 63

NAZARETH TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Muleshoe 49
Plainview Christian 17

Lubbock Christian 57
Memphis 30

Sundown 50
Friona 40

Slaton 63
Hale Center 26

Farwell 61
Roby 58

BOYS

Sanford Fritch 67
Abernathy 63

Olton 63
Lubbock Christian 44

Shallowater 71
Floydada 52

Memphis 67
Idalou 37

Sundown 61
Friona 50

SANGER INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Aubrey 64
Lubbock Cooper 61

NEW HOME CLASSIC

GIRLS

Shallowater 53
Whitharral 36

O'Donnell 83
Petersburg 38

Spur 53
Lazbuddie 24

BOYS

Spur 71
Lazbuddie 46

OTHER SCORES

BOYS

New Deal 83
Big Spring 70

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly