Reward doubled for information leading to arrest of Happy State - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Reward doubled for information leading to arrest of Happy State Bank robbery suspect

Source: Lubbock Police Department Source: Lubbock Police Department
Source: Lubbock Police Department Source: Lubbock Police Department
Source: Lubbock Police Department Source: Lubbock Police Department
Source: Lubbock Police Department Source: Lubbock Police Department

UPDATE: The reward increased from $1,000 to $2,000 on Dec. 4 thanks to a commitment from the ATF.

Provided by LPD

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are continuing to ask for the public's help in locating the Happy State Bank robbery suspect.

At this time, a $2,000 reward is being offered for the identification and arrest of this individual.

On November 20th, at 3:02 p.m., Lubbock Police Officers were called to Happy State Bank, located at 4402 19th street, in response to reports of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, officers entered the bank and located the suspicious package. At the time of officers' arrival, the employees and customers of the bank already evacuated the premises.

Officers then proceeded to evacuate the neighboring businesses of all of their employees & customers.

The Lubbock Police Department bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate the device.

Following the bomb squad's assessment, they were able to remove the device from the scene and safely transport it to the LPD Bomb Range.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect entered the bank with the non-functioning device, in order to commit a robbery.

The suspect was last seen headed west bound on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20's, or early 30's. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a ski hat and sunglasses.

Attached are four pictures of the suspect.

The Lubbock Police Department is continuing its work with the FBI and the ATF to further this investigation.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump heartily endorses Moore as GOP comes to grips with him

    Trump heartily endorses Moore as GOP comes to grips with him

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 10:11 PM EST2017-12-05 03:11:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

  • GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:39 AM EST2017-12-04 14:39:24 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 10:10 PM EST2017-12-05 03:10:36 GMT

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

  • Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:29 PM EST2017-12-04 21:29:28 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 10:10 PM EST2017-12-05 03:10:30 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.
    The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.
    •   
Powered by Frankly