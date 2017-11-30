Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Happy State Bank robbery suspect

Provided by LPD

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are continuing to ask for the public's help in locating the Happy State Bank robbery suspect.

At this time, a $1,000 reward is being offered for the identification and arrest of this individual.

On November 20th, at 3:02 p.m., Lubbock Police Officers were called to Happy State Bank, located at 4402 19th street, in response to reports of a suspicious package.

Upon arrival, officers entered the bank and located the suspicious package. At the time of officers' arrival, the employees and customers of the bank already evacuated the premises.

Officers then proceeded to evacuate the neighboring businesses of all of their employees & customers.

The Lubbock Police Department bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate the device.

Following the bomb squad's assessment, they were able to remove the device from the scene and safely transport it to the LPD Bomb Range.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect entered the bank with the non-functioning device, in order to commit a robbery.

The suspect was last seen headed west bound on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20's, or early 30's. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a ski hat and sunglasses.

Attached are four pictures of the suspect.

The Lubbock Police Department is continuing its work with the FBI and the ATF to further this investigation.