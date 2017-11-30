No. 22 Red Raiders fall to No. 26 Seton Hall

Ranked in the National Polls for the first time since 2009, the 22nd ranked Red Raiders played a back and forth game with No. 26 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Pirates pulled ahead in the second half to hand Texas Tech their first loss 89-79.

Texas Tech led 42-39 at the break but the Pirates outscored the Red Raiders 50-37 in the 2nd half.

Chris Beard’s team was 6 for 18 shooting 3 pointers.

Keenan Evans led Tech with 21. Jarrett Culver had 17. Zach Smith added 12. Zhaire Smith chipped in 11. Niem Stevenson scored 10.

The Red Raiders fall to 6-1 on the season. They next host a team that is currently undefeated, Nevada Tuesday night at the USA.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.