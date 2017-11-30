Wayland Baptist Flying Queens earn record 1600th win

The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens won another game Thursday night in Plainview, but this 88-79 victory over Texas Wesleyan was historic.

It was the 1600th all time win for the Flying Queens. The Wayland Baptist women have won more basketball games than any collegiate men's or women's' basketball program.

A banner was presented after the win.

Wayland Baptist opened up the game on a 15-0 run but had to hold off a rally from Texas Wesleyan.

Nazareth's Deborah VanDijk led the way for the Flying Queens with 21.

Wayland Baptist is now 5-0. They go for win #1601 Saturday hosting USAO at 1pm.

Congrats to Head Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis and the Flying Queens on their historic 1600th hoop win.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.