Texas Tech volleyball advances/first postseason win since 2001

The Texas Tech volleyball team swept SMU in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday night in San Marcos.

Tech won 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 for their first postseason win since 2001. Coach Graystone was thrilled with this win.

"I'm proud of this group for being the team that did it," Head Coach Tony Graystone said of earning another milestone. "All week we could feel that momentum building and the community really on board with us. That part was really fun, and I'm glad that we performed this way."

Texas Tech is now 16-14 and will now face host Texas State 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the 2nd round after they swept Rice.

