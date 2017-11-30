Lady Raiders fall to LSU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Playing in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Lady Raiders lost to LSU 48-40 at the United Supermarkets Arena Thursday night.

Tech trailed 23-16 at the half and was hanging in there before a 6-0 4th quarter run gave the Lady Tigers an 8-point lead.

The Lady Raiders battled and caused turnovers late, but LSU held on for the win. Texas Tech falls to 3-3 overall as she shot just 32 percent from the field.

Brittany Brewer led the Lady Raiders with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Texas Tech falls to 84-63 all-time against teams from the SEC.

The Lady Raiders now head on the road for the first time this season as they face Houston at Texas Southern, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.