Your weekend and Carol of Lights forecast

It may be the beginning of December, but it will feel more like March over the next few days.

A return of southwest winds and a mixture of clouds and sun will put afternoon temps in the 60s and low 70s Friday through Sunday.

Wind will be from the southwest, 10-20 mph on Friday and Saturday, then back to the 15-25 mph range on Sunday.

Scattered to mostly cloudy skies for the next three days but rain is not in the forecast until late Tuesday through Wednesday. By then it will also be much colder with afternoon highs in the 40s and lows near or below freezing.

If you're headed to the Carol of Lights on Friday night, the forecast will be cool with temps around 60 degrees at 7 p.m., cooling to the 50s by 11 p.m. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

