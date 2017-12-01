Lubbock firefighters give coats to local children

December has only just begun, but for these Dupre Elementary students, it already feels like Christmas.

That's because they're this year's recipients of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association's coats for kids.

For the last 5 years, the firefighters have partnered with Operation Warm to provide kids in Lubbock with a warm coat for the holidays.

Giving them a chance to enjoy being a kid.

Student Chad Gray says he chose his gray and yellow jacket because it looks like another fire. Another student called this the "best day ever."

"The joy on their face and to be able to give them something that means so much to them is really a great thing," said firefighter Landon Phelps.

Since they started donating, the firefighters say they've raised about $100,000 to buy coats through their own money, donations, and fundraisers.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.