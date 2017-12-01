3 arrested in connection to Frenship gun call, no weapons found

The Frenship High School building was given the all-clear at around 4 p.m .Friday afternoon after a nearly four-hour long sweep of the campus following reports of a gun on campus.

Unnamed sources have now been able to say that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the event and an emergency official K-9 unit was not able to find any weapons.

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Sheriff's Office SWAT teams searched the building room by room after the schools principal told them about the reports of a gun.

Now, with the all-clear the school's performance of Cinderella will also continue as well as the basketball tournament and high school football playoff game.

The lockdown started just before noon on Friday, including the high school and the 9th Grade Center. Emergency officials with the Frenship Police Department responded and the Lubbock Sheriff's Office and Lubbock Police Department were called to assist in the situation.

Assisting emergency officials were only on the scene as a precaution, according to officials with LSO.

FISD officials were also moving students to a "safe zone" where students would be able to be reunited with their parents.

We have no reports of injured students and police say there have been no shots fired or injuries reported at this time.

"There were no reports of shots fired, the call was made -- I'm very proud of our staff for responding very quickly," Michelle McCord, superintendent of FISD, said.

Seminole High School is also reporting that all sub-varsity games during Frenship's tournament on Friday have been called off. Those will resume tomorrow.

Varsity games today are still to be determined.

The Frenship ISD Superintendent issued a statement Friday afternoon.

This morning just before noon, Frenship High School received a report of a firearm sighted in the building. FHS staff immediately notified campus administration, and a high-level lockdown was immediately put into place. A call to 911 was made immediately.



We are so appreciative of the Frenship ISD Police Department, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office as well as the other law enforcement agencies who responded in protecting our students and securing our facilities.



Students were escorted out of the building and to a safe location. The building was deemed clear just before 4:00.



The work of our law enforcement officials, our students and our staff led to everyone in the building exiting safely this afternoon.



We are grateful to our parents for their cooperation this afternoon, and hope you know we connected our families together in the safest and fastest way possible.



The safety of our students is our top priority. Due to the severity of the report we received from the high school, we determined swift action was required.



Again, thank you for entrusting us with the care and education of your children.



Sincerely,



Dr. Michelle McCord, Ed.D FISD Superintendent

LPD and LSO will continue to support the Frenship Police Department as the investigation into this incident continues.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.