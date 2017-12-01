WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Frenship High School lockdown

Frenship High School is on lockdown and students are leaving the building in an orderly fashion. Officials say they are planning to hold a news conference at 2:20 p.m.

LPD and LSO SWAT teams are searching the building room by room. The principal says there was a report of a gun on campus, but so far nothing has been found.

Sources say one person is in custody, but there is no confirmation if that person is connected to the lockdown situation.

The lockdown started just before noon on Friday, including the high school and the 9th Grade Center.

We have no reports of injured students and police say there have been no shots fired at this time.

School officials say parents do NOT need to pick up students. They are secure in their classrooms and being led out of the building in an orderly fashion with their hands on their heads.

Parents who do show up are being directed to the football field parking lot.

