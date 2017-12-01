Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 Second Team honors

The improvements on the defensive side of the ball this season have been a sigh of relief for Red Raider fans.

Last season, the Red Raiders ranked last in almost every defensive statistical category in the Big 12 Conference.

This year, the team ranks seventh in most defensive categories. (Not last, but an improvement.)

Except for one category, turnover margin.

One thing a lot of defensive players preached coming into the season, was going from worst to first and they did exactly that.

Currently, the Red Raiders are +11 in the turnover margin and are tied at the top of the conference.

So, with those improvements, come post season awards and the most since 2012. The Red Raiders have three defensive players earn All-Big 12 Awards.

The list starts with junior linebacker Dakota Allen, junior defensive back Jah’Shawn Johnson, and sophomore defensive back Justis Parker. All three of them were named All-Big 12 second team.

On the offensive side of the ball, junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named All-Big 12 Second Team. This is Coutee’s second year in a row to earn this award.

