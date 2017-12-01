Slaton to host Christmas on the Square

The Slaton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Slaton Small Town Christmas celebration on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. inside the town's square.

Attractions to the celebration includes train rides, tree decorating contest and visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, according to a city news release.

For a fee people are able to ride the Christmas Caboose, the city's version of the Polar Express. In that the children are encouraged to wear their pajamas on board.

There will also be a tree decorating contest, which many people have been working up toward since Nov. 27. On Saturday judges will decide which is the best decorated tree.

For more information on the events people are asked to contact Jessica Kelly by phone at 806-828-5900 or by email at SlatonHarveyHouse@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.