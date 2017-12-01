State seeks death penalty against accused Texas Tech police officer shooter

According to court documents, the State of Texas is seeking the death penalty against 19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels III.

Daniels has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer after Officer Floyd East Jr., a Texas Tech University police officer, was shot and killed in the campus police department on Oct. 9.

The documents show the court has determined Daniels is indigent (poor) and a regional public defender has been appointed to represent him.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with capital murder of a peace officer. Prior to his indictment, court documents say counsel for Daniels filed a motion suggesting incompetence and requested a formal examination.

The report has not been released, however, the court documents say informal conversations with the examiner indicate Daniels is likely to be found incompetent. If he were found incompetent and ordered to a competency restoration program, that inpatient program would be lengthy and located at North Texas State Hospital, Vernon Campus.

"The restoration program is potentially lengthy; during this time, Mr. Daniels would be unable to sign authorizations for those records that could be obtained with a direct letter request."

Because of the media coverage on this case, the 137th District Court issued a news media gag order on November 2, 2017, meaning people directly involved in the case are to refrain from further communication with the media.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Daniels remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $5 million bond.

Daniels is also facing federal weapons charges. A federal court in Lubbock issued that indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 11, stating that Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol."

