Police stress safety in buying, selling, trading online

It's becoming the norm these days, online buying, selling and trading.

A lot of people are using social media to get rid of stuff they no longer need, hoping it might be the perfect gift for someone else. But, when people sell online they run the risk of negotiating with a complete stranger, which can be a little scary.

Lubbock police say they are aware of the increase in online trading incidents. If you are involved in online trading, police say it's best to meet in a public place.

But, they don't mean in a park or your driveway.

"The more public it can be, the less likely something could go wrong," Kasie Whitley, LPD public information officer, said.

Police suggest people go to a business where they have security cameras, or even in front of the police department.

"Make those trades in a place where you know if something does goes wrong, you can access help quickly," Whitley said.

A big reason to meeting in those public places is they usually have security cameras, so if something did happen, it could help police with the investigation if it was caught on camera.

Another helpful tip police give is to take a picture of the online agreement before making the trade, that way you have evidence that there was an agreement in the first place.

Also, let someone know where a trade is taking place, just in case.

But, when makes those trades, you can never go wrong with trusting your gut feeling.

"If you feel like something isn't right, it probably isn't," Whitley said. "If you pull up to a place and you don't feel comfortable, you don't have to go through with it."

