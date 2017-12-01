Students, parents talk emotions after Frenship gun scare

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the event at Frenship High School and after a sweep of the building, no weapon was found.

Just before noon, Frenship High School received a report of a gun sighted in the building. 911 was called and both the high school and the Ninth Grade Center were put on a high level lock down, meaning everyone inside classrooms with the doors locked and the lights turned off.

“It was calm and then it was panicky, everybody was shocked really. It was crazy,” Senior, Bryan Castillo, said.

Multiple agencies responded including Frenship ISD police, Wolfforth police, Lubbock Police, Lubbock Sheriff’s Department, the SWAT team along with state troopers.

“I was coming back from my car I went to go get my jacket and a police officer pulled up and I didn’t have any idea what was going on and they told me to get in and they drove me over to the CT building very quickly and there were teachers waiting outside that ushered us in,” Junior, Kaitlin Roberts, said.

Roberts said they rushed her and about 12 other students into a closet and that is where they stayed for two and a half hours.

“They just kept talking to us and keeping us calm and my teacher actually stayed with me the entire time when I was in the triage center and everything,” Roberts said.

Roberts teach stayed with her and tried to keep her calm as she went through an asthma attack.

“She has really really bad asthma and I’m sure with the anxiety of the whole situation started having an asthma attack couldn’t access her inhaler they were bringing her back to the EMS and I couldn’t get to her so it was very scary, but they escorted me back there promptly so I would say it went well,” Ashley Smith, Robert's mom, said.

As well as it could have with a school full of scared students and a city full of panicked parents.

“I was really really scared just because this is a scary thing,” said Kaitlin.

Although Roberts was scared she said she is thankful for EMS, police and Frenship staff that helped the students through this terrifying situation.

