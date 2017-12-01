Jerry Jones grandson announces offer from Tech

A senior quarterback from Highland Park and grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, John Stephen Jones has announced he has been offered scholarship to play football for Texas Tech.

Extremely excited to say I’ve received an offer from Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/E1hDB9E4BL — John Stephen Jones (@JohnSJones15) November 30, 2017

John Stephen Jones has made headlines in the past with Highland Park as he led the team to a 5A Division 1 state championship in 2016. This season Highland Park is 11-1 and hoping for a return to the championship game.

As of now there has been no official statement made on behalf of Tech Athletics and details of Jones acceptance have not been verified.

