End Zone playoff scores: 12/1

Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores and highlights:

Gruver 13

Wellington 56

Lubbock Christian 17

McKinney Christian 34

Stephenville 31

Argyle 28

Borden County 74

Garden City 24

Post 12

Stratford 48

Clarendon 30

Hamlin 19

Sands 0

Balmorhea 46

Canadian 45

Colorado City 8

Childress 19

Sonora 16

Seminole 36

Bushland 49

Plainview Christian 28

Waco Live Oak 74

Valley 94

Follett 48

Sweetwater 28

Graham 48

Commanche 35

Merkel 19

