End Zone playoff scores: 12/1

Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores and highlights:
Gruver 13
Wellington 56
Lubbock Christian 17
McKinney Christian 34
Stephenville 31
Argyle 28
Borden County 74
Garden City 24
Post 12
Stratford 48
Clarendon 30
Hamlin 19
Sands 0
Balmorhea 46
Canadian 45
Colorado City 8
Childress 19
Sonora 16
Seminole 36
Bushland 49
Plainview Christian 28
Waco Live Oak 74
Valley 94
Follett 48
Sweetwater 28
Graham 48
Commanche 35
Merkel 19
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.