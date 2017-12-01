End Zone playoff scores: 12/1 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone playoff scores: 12/1

End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores and highlights:

Gruver 13
Wellington 56

Lubbock Christian 17
McKinney Christian 34

Stephenville 31
Argyle 28

Borden County 74
Garden City 24

Post 12
Stratford 48

Clarendon 30
Hamlin 19

Sands 0
Balmorhea 46

Canadian 45
Colorado City 8

Childress 19 
Sonora 16

Seminole 36
Bushland 49

Plainview Christian 28
Waco Live Oak 74

Valley 94
Follett 48

Sweetwater 28
Graham 48

Commanche 35
Merkel 19

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly