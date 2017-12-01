Spring for the Weekend Weather

Friday's high was 74 degrees, just 5 degrees short of the record for the day. It will continue to be warmer than normal through the weekend before winter temps return by Monday night.

Saturday and Sunday's afternoon highs will range from near 70 to 75 degrees over the south plains. There will be some clouds along with the above normal temps, but rain is likely this weekend.

Winds will be light, from the north on Saturday, returning to the southwest at 15-20 mph on Sunday. Between the winds and warmth it will feel more like March than early December.

Monday afternoon a strong cold front, which will be followed by some arctic air during the week, will roll across the region with gusty northerly winds and much colder temperatures. By Tuesday, lows will be around freezing or lower and the afternoon highs will only edge to the mid 40s.

You may want to take advantage of the mild weekend to make sure the pipes, pets and plants will be ready for the much colder air next week.

