Frenship ISD calls Friday incident 'unfortunate prank'

Officials with Frenship ISD say a Friday incident that put Frenship High School on lockdown for nearly four hours was an "unfortunate prank."

The district released a statement on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon giving a rundown of events. Three students were taken into custody in connection with the incident. No firearms were found inside of the building.

A call was placed by school officials just after noon on Friday after reports of a gun on campus. Area emergency teams were dispatched to the school including the Frenship Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, troopers with the Department of Public Safety and others.

SWAT officers swept the school after the report was called in. Students were not able to reunite with their parents until around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The school district is asking anyone with questions related to the event to contact them for answers.

You can read the full statement from Frenship in the document below:

