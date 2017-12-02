Former Levelland Lobos standout Nick Gerber to walk-on at Texas Tech

Former Levelland Lobo's standout and current Tyler Junior College quarterback Nick Gerber has announced that he will be transferring to Texas Tech.

As the former Lobo gunslinger heads back to the 806, he still retains a few Texas High School Football single season records.

He currently holds the single-season passing record with 5,617 yards, and the single-season passing touchdowns record with 77.

Also in his senior season in Levelland, he was named 4A “Ford Player of the Year”. As well as, the week 2 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week.

As Gerber head backs to West Texas, he says this is truly a dream come true for him.

“I'm excited for this great opportunity and I'm excited to get to play for my childhood dream school,” Gerber wrote in an instant message statement to KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Gerber will be a preferred walk-on for the Red Raiders.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.