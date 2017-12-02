Kingsbury pens letter to UT kicker

A tweet by Michael Dickson shows a thank you note from Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury (Source: @mdcksn , Twitter)

Michael Dickson received an unexpected surprise recently as Texas Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury sent him a hand-written note congratulating him on a game well played.

Dickson shared the note on his Twitter Saturday writing, "Received a letter from @TTUKingsbury congratulating me on a game well played. Thank you for the kind words. Class act."

This comes more than a week after Tech beat Texas during the last regular season game, 27-23. Dickson is considered one of the best punters in the U.S. and is originally from Australia.

