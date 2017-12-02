Gas well blows out near Hale County

President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...
A comparison of Republican-written tax bills passed by the Senate and House.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
Officials with Frenship ISD say a Friday incident that put Frenship High School on lockdown for nearly four hours was an "unfortunate prank."
