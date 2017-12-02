Gas well blows out near Hale County

A gas well blowout from Well WLP 105 shoots gas into the air (Source: John Greene, viewer submission)

An overnight gas well blowout has prompted the aid of emergency officials near Hale County in between Anton and Abernathy.

Those who live near the area said the blowout happened overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. WLP Oilfield Services, Occidental Petroleum Company, Global Petroleum and the Abernathy Fire Department were working to shut off the blowout.

Crews also stuck around the area to monitor air quality in that region.

