End Zone playoff scores: 12/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone playoff scores: 12/2

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores:

5A Regional Semifinals:

Coronado 80
Colleyville Heritage 62

Monterey 28
Denton Ryan 49

TAIAO State Championship:

Lubbock Titans 18 
Stephenville Faith 64

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly