End Zone playoff scores: 12/2

Here is Pete with all of your high school football playoff scores:
5A Regional Semifinals:
Coronado 80
Colleyville Heritage 62
Monterey 28
Denton Ryan 49
TAIAO State Championship:
Lubbock Titans 18
Stephenville Faith 64
