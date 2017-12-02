Traffic down to one lane after minor bus crash

A truck sits on the side of the road after a small collision with a school bus (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

Though the situation is not too serious, a crash near the Hockley County line on Highway 84 between two vehicles and the school bus for Spring-Lake Earth has reduced traffic to one lane for the time being.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public safety say a blue Doge Dart was traveling north on County Road 1,000 at around 4:30 p.m. and turned left onto Clovis Highway, and went west. However, the Dart did not yield as a pickup truck was traveling in the left-hand lane, causing a collision.

The Dart was forced into the school bus after hitting the truck. There was about 18 students and three adults on the school bus, most of whom sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 26-year-old Brian Lee Davila of Littlefield, has been transported to University Medical Center, his injuries are unknown at this time.Only one student riding in the bus has been transported to UMC as well, those injuries are also unknown.

The driver of the Dart, 21-year-old Blanco Rodrigo Paloma of Illinois and his female passenger, were not taken to the hospital. Paloma was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

