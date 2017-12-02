Joe Robinson will not return next season as Special Teams Coordinator

After the news broke on Twitter, KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports has confirmed with a Texas Tech official that special team’s coordinator Joe Robinson will not return to the team next season.

Robinson has been a part of the Red Raider staff for the past two seasons, and this season his field goal unit went 10 of 21 on their field goal opportunities.(Which ranks last in the Big 12 Conference.)

Robinson’s departure of the program is effective immediately, and he is not expected to coach in the bowl game.

Robinson was the third highest paid Red Raider assistant in 2017, where he made $250,000 last season, according to USA Today.

