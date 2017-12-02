Wayland Baptist wins NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship

The Wayland Baptist soccer team will return to Plainview, as national champions.

The Pioneers took on Missouri Valley in Florida, and beat the Vikings 1 to nill.

The Pioneers did not score until the second overtime period, when Federico Ucar scored in the 108th minute.

The national title comes nine years after Wayland introduced men's soccer in 2009, and this is the first-ever NAIA team national title for Wayland outside of track and field.

