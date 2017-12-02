Wayland Baptist wins NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship

The Wayland Baptist soccer team will return to Plainview, as national champions.
The Pioneers took on Missouri Valley in Florida, and beat the Vikings 1 to nill.
CONGRATULATIONS, NATIONAL CHAMPION PIONEERS! @WBUSoccer https://t.co/pKl5cyM07U— WBU Athletics (@wbuathletics) December 3, 2017
The Pioneers did not score until the second overtime period, when Federico Ucar scored in the 108th minute.
The national title comes nine years after Wayland introduced men's soccer in 2009, and this is the first-ever NAIA team national title for Wayland outside of track and field.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.