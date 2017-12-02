End Zone: Football playoff schedules

Here is Pete with a list of the three high school area teams that are still alive in football playoffs.
5A Division I -- Regional Final
Coronado vs. Denton Ryan
2 p.m. Saturday Abilene Christian University in Abilene
1A Division I -- State Semifinals
Borden County vs Happy 4 p.m. Saturday in Levelland
1A Division II -- State Semifinals
Valley vs. Balmorhea
Friday 7:30 p.m. in Sterling City
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.