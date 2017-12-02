End Zone: Football playoff schedules - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone: Football playoff schedules

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with a list of the three high school area teams that are still alive in football playoffs.

5A Division I -- Regional Final 

Coronado vs. Denton Ryan
2 p.m. Saturday Abilene Christian University in Abilene 

1A Division I -- State Semifinals 

Borden County vs Happy 4 p.m. Saturday in Levelland

1A Division II -- State Semifinals 

Valley vs. Balmorhea 
Friday 7:30 p.m. in Sterling City 

