End Zone: Football playoff schedules

Here is Pete with a list of the three high school area teams that are still alive in football playoffs.

5A Division I -- Regional Final

Coronado vs. Denton Ryan

2 p.m. Saturday Abilene Christian University in Abilene

1A Division I -- State Semifinals

Borden County vs Happy 4 p.m. Saturday in Levelland

1A Division II -- State Semifinals

Valley vs. Balmorhea

Friday 7:30 p.m. in Sterling City

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.