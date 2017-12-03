I Beat Pete: Synthetic Ice Challenge with former Cotton Kings

This week with the new Synthetic ice rink at the Garden in the Depot just for the month of December, I contacted some of the former Lubbock Cotton Kings to come out for a puck-scoring challenge.

The Garden has a family-friendly ice rink open in December. It's synthetic ice, not real ice, but you wear real skates and have fun. It's $12 for adults and $8 for kids 8 and under. They have skates for all sizes.

The Lubbock Cotton Kings played at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum until 2007.

I was thrilled we got to get on the ice and get this challenge done at the Garden.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.