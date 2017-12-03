Red Raiders to play University of South Florida in Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 23

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech University has formally accepted its 38th bowl invitation in school history as the Red Raiders will face South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 23 from historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. with television coverage provided nationally on ESPN.



This will be the Red Raiders' first-ever appearance in the Birmingham Bowl, which was created in 2006 and typically pairs teams from the American Athletic Conference and the Southeastern Conference. Tech last traveled to Birmingham in 1989 when the Red Raiders topped No. 20 Duke, 49-21, in the then All-American Bowl, which was also held at Legion Field.

"Texas Tech is honored to accept an invitation to play in the Birmingham Bowl," Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "We look forward to a return to Birmingham, which will be a great experience for our football program and our 15 seniors."



With its selection, Texas Tech now ranks 20th all-time among NCAA FBS programs in bowl appearances and third among Big 12 Conference schools. Tech enters the postseason having won four of its last five bowl appearances, which includes a 37-23 victory over Arizona State in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's debut season in 2013.



Tickets information for the Birmingham Bowl will be available later this evening. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office so the university receives credit towards its allotment.



"Our football program looks forward to participating in the Birmingham Bowl," said Kingsbury, who is leading his alma mater to a bowl for the third time in his tenure. "South Florida is a quality program, and we look forward to seeing Legion Field packed with scarlet and black here in a few weeks."



The Red Raiders wrapped the regular season with a come-from-behind victory over in-state rival Texas to finish 6-6 overall. Texas Tech will be facing a South Florida program that wrapped the regular season at 9-2 overall and ranked 23rd nationally in the Associated Press poll.

The Texas Tech Ticket Office will open at 8:30 a.m. CT Monday morning and will begin accepting ticket purchases over the phone at that time. The ticket office can be reached at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).



The Bowl Game Priority Ticket Deadline for Red Raider Club Members and Football Season Ticket Holders has been extended to Monday, December 4th at 5pm. Please Note: All tickets purchased by 5pm on Monday will be allocated based on the Red Raider Club Priority Point System.