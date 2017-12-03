Pilot dies after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pilot dies after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: The Olton Enterprise) (Source: The Olton Enterprise)
OLTON, TX (KCBD) -

Family confirms that 23-year-old Joshua Kyle Hollis of Tupelo, MS has died after a crop duster he was piloting crashed in Lamb County back in October.

According to The Olton Enterprise, at least two people saw the single-engine crop duster crash into a field near the intersection of US 70 and FM 1842.

Witnesses say the plane was over a field west of FM1842 and was climbing when they saw black smoke. They said the plane came to rest in a field on the east side of FM 1842. The pilot was able to get out of the plane, which was on fire.

The witnesses said the pilot spoke to them and was concerned about his legs.

Hollis was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with critical injuries. He died from his injuries on Dec. 3.

Family members posted in the Prayers for Kyle Facebook group, saying, "Thank you for every prayer. Kyle is enjoying a new body in Heaven now. He has been such a joy to us."

