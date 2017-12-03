KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things that are happening in the world of Texas Tech sports. 

Like, the Red Raider football team playing South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl, the Red Raider basketball team gearing up to take on Nevada and the Lady Raiders falling to Houston. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly