Partly sunny with a gusty and very warm afternoon

Significant changes to our weather - not so much to our forecast - are on the way, but what a difference a day will make.

Today, ahead of a strong cold front, temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees above average for early December and winds will become gusty. This evening the front will slide south through the area and tonight will be windy and cold.

Cloudy, windy and cold will wrap up tomorrow morning, with cloudy and cold temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. There is a chance some areas will see light wintry showers, which may include rain, sleet and snow. All last week I stressed that if we saw showers they would be light and I did not expect any measurable precipitation.

As of this morning, that is still the case. Even Lubbock may see some very light wintry showers, perhaps tomorrow, a little more likely Wednesday.

Be ready for cold weather tonight through Friday morning.

