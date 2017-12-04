WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania to come to Lubbock in February - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania to come to Lubbock in February

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: United Supermarkets Arena website Source: United Supermarkets Arena website
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Fans of World Wrestling Entertainment will have an opportunity to meet some of their favorite wrestlers in the United Supermarkets Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania will be in town and give fans a way to meet stars like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The USO's and many other wrestlers. 

Tickets will start at $15 and will go on sale Friday. Information can be found through the Select a Seat website or people can call at 806-770-2000. 

More information can be found on the United Supermarkets Arena website: WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

