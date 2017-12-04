WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania to come to Lubbock in February

Fans of World Wrestling Entertainment will have an opportunity to meet some of their favorite wrestlers in the United Supermarkets Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania will be in town and give fans a way to meet stars like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The USO's and many other wrestlers.

Tickets will start at $15 and will go on sale Friday. Information can be found through the Select a Seat website or people can call at 806-770-2000.

More information can be found on the United Supermarkets Arena website: WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA

