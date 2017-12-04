U Can Share Food Drive kicks off Monday, goes through Saturday

The South Plains Food Bank, United Supermarkets and KCBD NewsChannel 11 will once again host the U Can Share Food Drive from Monday to Saturday.

Donations, be it monetary or food donations, can be made at all United locations in Lubbock. Headquarters for the event will be located at the United Supermarket at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue.

This event serves as a community-wide effort to resolve hunger issues in Lubbock, which was originally started as a community service event by KCBD NewsChannel 11.

The drive will not only help families and individuals with more than 5,000 Christmas boxes that can feed a family of four, but will help in store more food to help people throughout the year.

Click on the link to go to the South Plains Food Bank website for more tips and information regarding hunger in West Texas: 2017 U CAN SHARE FOOD DRIVE

