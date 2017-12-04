U Can Share Food Drive: 35 years of caring and sharing

Monday morning kicks off the start of the 35th annual U Can Share Food Drive to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.

This community-wide effort began as a service project at KCBD NewsChannel11 and has spread to feed thousands of people across the South Plains.

Each year, schools, churches and community members contribute food and funds for the largest food drive on the South Plains.

With more families in need than ever before, the SPFB has an even bigger goal set for 2017.

From December 4th to December 9th, the South Plains Food Bank hopes to raise 350,000 pounds of food and $150,000 to provide nourishing meals to families and individuals across the South Plains.

KCBD will be live to cover the U Can Share Food Drive Monday through Saturday at the United at 82nd and Frankford.

The more food and funds brought to these locations, the more Christmas boxes the SPFB can make for the holidays.

PLACE YOUR BIDS: U-Can Share Food Drive Auction

DONATE HERE: Click here to donate online

RELATED LINK: More information at the South Plains Food Bank

Through partnerships with United Supermarkets and Prosperity Bank, it is easy to get involved this year. The following ways to donate include:

Donate online at spfb.org

Chick-Out Hunger at all United Supermarkets (Market Street, United, Amigos)

Purchase a pre-packaged bag for $8

Online Auction at U-Can Share Food Drive Auction

Scouting for Food: Boy Scouts door-to-door pick up: Saturday, Dec. 9

Prosperity Bank: Communities outside of Lubbock can take food donations to their local Prosperity Bank branch.

Various Food & Fund Drive throughout the city

You can see a list of foods that are most needed here. The South Plains Food Bank also dedicates a "Food of the Day" for the week of the drive. The Foods of the Day this year are:

Monday, December 4th : Pasta and a can of marinara sauce

: Pasta and a can of marinara sauce Tuesday, December 5th : Rice and beans

: Rice and beans Wednesday, December 6th : Cereal and oatmeal

: Cereal and oatmeal Thursday, December 7th : Chili and corn chips

: Chili and corn chips Friday, December 8th: Peanut butter and a box of crackers

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.