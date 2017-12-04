U Can Share Food Drive: 35 years of caring and sharing - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

U Can Share Food Drive: 35 years of caring and sharing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Monday morning kicks off the start of the 35th annual U Can Share Food Drive to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.

This community-wide effort began as a service project at KCBD NewsChannel11 and has spread to feed thousands of people across the South Plains.

Each year, schools, churches and community members contribute food and funds for the largest food drive on the South Plains.

With more families in need than ever before, the SPFB has an even bigger goal set for 2017.

From December 4th to December 9th, the South Plains Food Bank hopes to raise 350,000 pounds of food and $150,000 to provide nourishing meals to families and individuals across the South Plains. 

KCBD will be live to cover the U Can Share Food Drive Monday through Saturday at the United at 82nd and Frankford.

The more food and funds brought to these locations, the more Christmas boxes the SPFB can make for the holidays.

PLACE YOUR BIDS: U-Can Share Food Drive Auction

DONATE HERE: Click here to donate online

RELATED LINK: More information at the South Plains Food Bank

Through partnerships with United Supermarkets and Prosperity Bank, it is easy to get involved this year.  The following ways to donate include:

  • Donate online at spfb.org
  • Chick-Out Hunger at all United Supermarkets (Market Street, United, Amigos)
  • Purchase a pre-packaged bag for $8 
  • Online Auction at U-Can Share Food Drive Auction
  • Scouting for Food: Boy Scouts door-to-door pick up: Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Prosperity Bank: Communities outside of Lubbock can take food donations to their local Prosperity Bank branch.
  • Various Food & Fund Drive throughout the city

You can see a list of foods that are most needed here. The South Plains Food Bank also dedicates a "Food of the Day" for the week of the drive. The Foods of the Day this year are:

  • Monday, December 4th: Pasta and a can of marinara sauce
  • Tuesday, December 5th: Rice and beans
  • Wednesday, December 6th: Cereal and oatmeal
  • Thursday, December 7th: Chili and corn chips
  • Friday, December 8th: Peanut butter and a box of crackers

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:43 PM EST2017-12-04 18:43:28 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

  • Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:43 PM EST2017-12-04 18:43:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

  • GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    GOP senator says comments on estate tax misinterpreted

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:39 AM EST2017-12-04 14:39:24 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 1:39 PM EST2017-12-04 18:39:39 GMT

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    A top Republican senator is defending GOP efforts to reduce the hit to the wealthy from the federal estate tax because it helps those who invest rather than people who spend their money on "booze or women or movies.".

    •   
Powered by Frankly