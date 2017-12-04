Kingsgate Center to host coat drive, Christmas events - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Kingsgate Center to host coat drive, Christmas events

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Kingsgate Center, Facebook Source: Kingsgate Center, Facebook
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Kingsgate Center will host a coat drive until Dec. 24 in the Kingsgate Center located near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue and coats donated will to Lubbock Impact.

Along with the clothing bins the center will also offer Saturday events. From now until Christmas, horse-drawn carriage rides will run Saturdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.

Visits with Santa will also run on Saturdays only from 2 to 5 p.m. outside BC Women's & Children's Clothing. 

For more information about the center, its events and its cloth drive people should contact Amanda Salazar at asalazar@rdtadv.com.

