TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes reduced after crash near Brownfield exit on Loop 289

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials respond to a crash near the Brownfield exit on Loop 289 (Source: Eli Fierro) Emergency officials respond to a crash near the Brownfield exit on Loop 289 (Source: Eli Fierro)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Department, Lubbock Police Department and EMS are at the scene of a crash near the Brownfield exit, close to Spur 327 on Loop 289.

The crash has reduced traffic to one lane at the moment and has caused heavy congestion on this portion of the loop. Drivers should avoid this area for the time being.

At this time there are no confirmed reports of any injuries. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

