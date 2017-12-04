Lubbock police searching for EZ Mart robbery suspects

Lubbock police are asking for public help to identify to suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at EZ Mart at 64th and Frankford around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Video is grainy, but detectives are hoping the public will be able to identify the suspects from their sweatshirts and masks, like the one sweatshirt with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo on it.

Police say the suspects in the video stole a wallet and some other items before running from the store.

The suspects were not seen in a vehicle as they were coming or going.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Police say callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.